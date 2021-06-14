2021/06/14 | 03:52 - Source: Iraq Business News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- By John Lee.
The Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) has announced increased funding for the housing sector, and the cancellation of interest on "old and current" loans.
It said it has allocated 1 trillion dinars [$685 million] to the Real Estate Bank and about 900 billion dinars [$616 million] to the Housing Fund.
(Source: CBI)
The Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) has announced increased funding for the housing sector, and the cancellation of interest on "old and current" loans.
It said it has allocated 1 trillion dinars [$685 million] to the Real Estate Bank and about 900 billion dinars [$616 million] to the Housing Fund.
(Source: CBI)
read more Iraq "Cancels Interest" on Housing Loans; Increases Funding first appeared on Iraq Business News.