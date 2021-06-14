2021/06/14 | 03:52 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.The Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) has announced increased funding for the housing sector, and the cancellation of interest on "old and current" loans.It said it has allocated 1 trillion dinars [$685 million] to the Real Estate Bank and about 900 billion dinars [$616 million] to the Housing Fund.(Source: CBI)

