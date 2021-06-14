BP to Spin Off Iraq Operations?

2021/06/14 | 04:22 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.UK-based BP is reportedly considering a plan to spin off its Iraqi operations in Iraq into a separate company.According to Dow Jones, the new company would be jointly owned by the China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC), BP's partner in the giant Rumaila project.More here.(Source: Dow Jones)

