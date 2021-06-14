Increased Capacity at Dora Refinery

2021/06/14 | 04:22 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.Iraq's Minister of Oil has opened two plants for improving gasoline and hydrogen production at the Al-Dora refinery in Baghdad.The new gasoline line will increase capacity from 3 million liters per day to 4 million liters per day, and is part of a program to reduce fuel imports by 50 percent […]

