Brooklyn Bound: The Perfect Father's Day Gift. Heartwarming Father-Daughter love story.

2021/06/14 | 04:58 - Source: Iraq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Brooklyn Bound: A heartwarming tale of a father's love, unbound by time or place.

COROLLA, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, June 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Publication Date: 20 April 2021Title: Brooklyn BoundMaria N.



GrechenkoJust in time for Father’s Day comes a heartwarming story of a father’s love, unbound by time.“…A beautiful, moving tribute to family and to the survivors of war and to immigrants struggling to fit into their new country, Brooklyn Bound deserves a place on the shelf next to The Glass Castle, Educated, and other great memoirs of our time.”--Sara Davison, Author of The Watcher, the Seven Trilogy romantic suspense series, and the suspense novel, Vigilant, Book One of The Night Guardians series.The only child of hard-working Russian immigrants in early 1960s Brooklyn, young Masha ricochets between Mama’s strict discipline and Papa’s unconditional love and protection.



She adores Papa, who shields her from real and imagined threats…and occasionally from Mama.



Through his stories and by example, Papa gently nurtures Masha into a self-assured girl who packs a great right jab, is perpetually the head of the class, and knows that no obstacle is too great for her to overcome…until her best and worst day collide on the same date and change her life forever.Brooklyn Bound is available in print and Ebook formats from Amazon and Barnes & Noble.Print ISBN: 978-1-950685-67-7Ebook ISBN: 978-1-950685-68-4About the AuthorMaria Grechenko resides on the Outer Banks of North Carolina, surrounded by photographs, memories, and the raw beauty of her coastal environment.



Brooklyn Bound is her first book.Follow Maria on Facebook: Maria N.



Grechenko.



Contact her via email: Maria.N.Grechenko03@gmail.com

MARIA GRECHENKOMaria N.



Grechenko+1 252-597-1281Maria.N.Grechenko03@gmail.comVisit us on social media:Facebook

You just read:

News Provided By

June 13, 2021, 16:39 GMT

Share This Article

EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency.



We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.



As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention.



Your help is welcome.



EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world.



Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Submit your press release