Military Base Housing US Forces Attacked in Baghdad

2021/06/14 | 20:48 - Source: Iraq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- A drone attack targeted a military base housing US and foreign troops in the Iraqi capital Baghdad on Monday, according to a local police officer.

The officer, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said a drone dropped explosives near the military base inside Baghdad International Airport.

No injuries were reported.

There was no claim of responsibility for the attack.

The same base was targeted by three drone attacks on Wednesday, without causing any casualties.

Over the past months, military bases housing US forces in Iraq have been targeted with missile attacks and Washington has often accused armed factions loyal to Iran of being responsible.

Currently, there are around 3,000 troops, including 2,500 US forces, fighting in the anti-Daesh/ISIS coalition.

