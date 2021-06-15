U.S. Military Base in Baghdad Hit in Drone Arrack

2021/06/15 | 13:14 - Source: Iraq News



troops if Washington fails to comply with the parliamentary order. (ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- BAGHDAD (Dispatches) – A drone strike on Monday targeted a military base housing U.S.troops in the Baghdad International airport area, security sources said.The drone dropped bombs in the early hours of the day, striking the outer fence of the military base, sources told Xinhua on condition of anonymity.According to the sources, the attack caused no casualties.Last week, the Iraqi News Agency reported that the airport was attacked by three drones, one of which was shot down.In a separate incident, two explosions targeted convoys supplying forces of the U.S.-led coalition, which is purportedly fighting the Daesh terrorist group, in Iraq on Sunday.According to Shafaq News, a roadside bomb targeted a U.S.convoy on Salahuddin Highway, north of Baghdad.Hours later, another explosive device hit a U.S.convoy on Nasiriyah Highway, injuring three forces, including two Iraqis and one foreigner.The attacks come as anti-American sentiments have been running high in Iraq.In January 2020, the Iraqi parliament voted to end the presence of all foreign forces in the country.In light of the parliament’s decision, the U.S.-led coalition handed over multiple military bases and airfields to Iraqi control, as well as agreed to pull all foreign troops out of the country.Iraqi resistance groups have pledged to take up arms against U.S.troops if Washington fails to comply with the parliamentary order.

