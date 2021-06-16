New COVID-19 Guidelines for Travelers by Iraqi Kurdistan

2021/06/16 | 03:00 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- In accordance with the global response against COVID-19 and the cautious lifting of restrictions, the Kurdistan Regional Government's Ministry of Health has updated official guidelines for travel to the Kurdistan Region.Taking into consideration the public interest and the government's ongoing efforts to combat the spread of COVID-19, travelers entering the Kurdistan Region by land […]

