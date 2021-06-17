Investment: Iraqi Cabinet Approves New City near Baghdad Airport

2021/06/17 | 03:00 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.At their regular Cabinet meeting on Tuesday, Iraq's Council of Ministers approved the establishment of a new city around Baghdad International Airport (BIAP).The new city will be called Rafael, and it will cover 10,600 acres.The cabinet added that, "it will be available for investment opportunities, provided that the land owners […]

