Denmark Donates another $8m to Iraq

2021/06/17 | 03:00 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in Iraq welcomes an additional DKK 50.3 million (US$8 million) contribution from the Government of Denmark to its flagship Funding Facility for Stabilization (FFS).The funding will support the safe return of people in areas liberated from ISIL in Iraq by rehabilitating critical infrastructure, creating livelihoods and building social […]

