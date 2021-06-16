Oklahoma Subscription Box Business Engages Small Business Growth & Non-Profit Support Growing Oklahoma Small Businesses

2021/06/17 | 04:26 - Source: Iraq News

OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES , June 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A new Oklahoma business concept has seen growth for itself and other Oklahoma small businesses.Sample Oklahoma is a subscription box company filled with Oklahoma products that launched in early 2021.



Every month subscribers receive a different range of products each packaged to reflect holidays, events, and the seasons.Sample Oklahoma was created by Rhonda Thomas, who identified that there was a niche in the subscription box industry for local products.



Each box includes several quality items allowing customers to discover local products made right here in Oklahoma.



Boxes include T-shirts, bags, tasty treats, skincare products, candles, and more.Rhonda, who has a heart for local non-profits, donates all of the net proceeds to a chosen monthly nonprofit in Oklahoma.



Rhonda found a way to incorporate an e-commerce platform that raises funds for the needed charities in Oklahoma.



This month Sample Oklahoma presented Single Parent’s Support Network with a check for $1,200.The Single Parent Support Network (SPSN) exists to help provide single parents with the support, resources, and knowledge they need to provide the best lives for their children and themselves.



Our goal is to build a stronger community through engaging programs and events that promote a positive lifestyle for single-parent families everywhere.A company that gives back is an excellent way for Oklahomans to support local businesses and non-profits with one purchase.Currently, Sample Oklahoma is offering a buy one gift one promotion on 6 and 12-month purchases, this a wonderful way to treat yourself and a friend or relative.A monthly subscription is $29 a month.



Cancelations can be made at any time.

