2 killed in bomb explosion in Iraq

2021/06/21 | 00:00 - Source: Iraq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- BAGHDAD, June 20 (Xinhua) -- A farmer and his son were killed Sunday in a roadside bomb explosion in southern part of Iraqi capital Baghdad, while a rocket was fired on a base housing U.S.forces in western Iraq but did not explode, the Iraqi military said.

The first attack occurred when an improvised explosive device blasted near the farmer's house in a village, according to a statement by the Iraqi Joint Operations Command (JOC).

Meanwhile, the Iraqi forces launched an investigation into a Katyusha rocket that landed inside the Ayn al-Asad Air Base in Anbar province without exploding or causing casualties, JOC said in a separate statement.

It said that the rocket was fired from an area near the town of al-Baghdadi, some 190 km northwest of Baghdad.

Iraqi military bases housing U.S.



troops across Iraq and the U.S.



embassy in the Green Zone have been frequently attacked with mortars and rockets by unidentified militias.

The security situation in Iraq has been improving since Iraqi security forces fully defeated the extremist Islamic State group in the country late in 2017, but deadly incidents still occur sporadically in the war-ravaged country.