2021/06/21 | 04:36 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.KRG Prime Minister Masrour Barzani has laid the foundation stone of a potato production factory in Duhok, which is set to provide 500 jobs and make use of local potatoes.In his speech at the ceremony the PM said: "This is a great support for our people to rely on themselves, so […]

read more New Potato Processing Plant for Duhok first appeared on Iraq Business News.