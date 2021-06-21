New Potato Processing Plant for Duhok

2021/06/21 | 04:36 - Source: Iraq Business News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- By John Lee.
KRG Prime Minister Masrour Barzani has laid the foundation stone of a potato production factory in Duhok, which is set to provide 500 jobs and make use of local potatoes.
In his speech at the ceremony the PM said: "This is a great support for our people to rely on themselves, so […]
