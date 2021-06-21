Emaar Properties to Develop Site at Baghdad Airport

2021/06/21 | 04:36 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.The Iraqi cabinet has agreed to grant the Dubai-based Emaar Properties a plot of land for development at Baghdad International Airport (BIAP). The 1,000 acres will be used for a new residential area with integrated facilities, and a cultural and sports club with a golf course.(Source: Govt of Iraq)

