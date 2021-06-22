Syria, Iraq discuss means to develop bilateral cooperation in legal, judicial fields

2021/06/22 | 10:04 - Source: Iraq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Baghdad, SANA- Iraqi Minister of Justice, Judge Salar Abdul Sattar Mohammad, discussed with Syrian Ambassador in Baghdad, Sattam Jadaan al-Dandah, prospects of cooperation and joint coordination between the two brotherly countries in the legal and judicial fields.

A statement of the Iraqi Ministry of Justice said: “The two sides discussed setting a date for signing an agreement of understanding in the legal and judicial fields between the Iraqi and Syrian Ministries of Justice to develop and uplift the capabilities of the Iraqi Ministry’s employees.”

During the meeting, the Iraqi minister stressed the depth of relations between Iraq and Syria and the need to strengthen them for the benefit of the two brotherly peoples.

For his part, Ambassador al-Dandah affirmed, in a statement to SANA correspondent in Iraq, Syria’s support for Iraq in all fields, including the legal and judicial fields, to serve both sides.

Al-Dandah said: “An invitation was sent to the Iraqi minister to visit Syria to discuss the agreement for the development of judicial cooperation in the criminal, civil and personal fields, and the extradition of criminals and those sentenced to court.



The minister promised to respond to the invitation as soon as possible.”

Ruaa al-Jazaeri