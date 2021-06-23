Lukoil paid over $60m to Iraqi Govt in 2020

2021/06/23 | 03:24 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.Russian oil company Lukoil has published details of its payments made during the financial year ended 31 December 2020 in favor of the government of Iraq: The Dhi Qar Oil Company (DQOC) [Thiqar Oil Company] received 1,963 million Russian Rubles [$26.9 million] in respect of the Block 10 field; The General Commission […]

