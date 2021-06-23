Why 8000 Investors Chose Greece Golden Visa

2021/06/23 | 03:24 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Advertising Feature The Greece Golden Visa is a residency by investment program.It allows investors the opportunity to invest in Greece's real estate sector, in exchange for a permanent residence there.Data from Enterprise Greece (an official agency of the Greek State) indicate that a total of 8.011 investors have gained Greece Golden Visa.The […]

