Playboy Model Rocks Costa Rica and Drops $5000 Challenge to all Fishermen

2021/06/23 | 14:26 - Source: Iraq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Costa Rica Fishing Kings recently brought a special guest for its clients, Samantha Mathias (Playboys June 2020 cover model).

JACO, PUNTARENAS, COSTA RICA, June 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Costa Rica Fishing Kings recently brought a special guest for its clients, Samantha Mathias(Playboys June 2020 cover model).



Co-owner Matt Cantrell surprised his group with lovelySamantha (Sam) to match his special female boat crew in Jaco, Costa Rica.Last week the 48-foot Marlin boat named “The Pleasure” was rented by a small group of theMiller guys.



As a bonus to a great day of catching fish, they got the full experience with a fewupgrades.Costa Rica Fishing Kings is known for the best fishing and offers some of the best-looking femalefishermen/deck hands anywhere as a premium service.



All standard boat packages offer freetransportation to and from the boat with food and drinks included.While the cast and crew cannot always guarantee a bounty of fish, Costa Rica offers the mostbeautiful climate and wildlife you will ever experience.



That coupled with a knowledgeablecrew and available competing beautiful deck hands is hard to beat.After a great day of fishing, Samantha decidedly caught more fish than anyone else.When asked for comment, Samantha offered “Costa Rica deep sea fishing is like no other.



Thisis what separates the men from the boys.



I’ll challenge anyone to out fish me and the otherfisher ladies of our crew.



I’ll be waiting to see who wants to take on the challenge.”In the spirit of competition and to regain the men’s reputation, Costa Rica Fishing Kings hasagreed to put up a $5000 prize to answer the challenge to fishermen worldwide fromSamantha.



During the next year, the single fishermen on our tours that can out fish Samanthaor her fellow fisherwoman will be crowned “Jaco Fisherman 2021” by her and the crew.“Sam is a worthy competitor.



Don’t underestimate her fishing skills” said Paul Miller, Costa Ricafishing client.



“I ask that every true fisherman join the fight and challenge.



Although, I have toadmit getting beat by a Playboy model was not bad to watch.”Samantha further went on to say she plans to donate her $5000 winnings to her favorite charityKiva.org to further empower women worldwide.Dates with Samantha are limited.



Additional fisher ladies are available and challenging as well.Standard packages for guys only are also available and catching more fish than ever due toending pandemic and unfished waters.Please contact Matt at www.costaricafishingkings.com or 866-Jaco-Fish to book your trip beforethey are all gone.

Matt CantrellCosta Rica Fishing Kings+1 866-522-6347email us here

You just read:

News Provided By

June 23, 2021, 01:14 GMT

Share This Article

EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency.



We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.



As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention.



Your help is welcome.



EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world.



Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Submit your press release

?