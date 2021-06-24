2021/06/24 | 16:10 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.Iraq has reportedly cancelled its $2-billion pre-paid oil supply agreement with Zhenhua Oil Company.Under a deal said to have been agreed in January, the state-owned Chinese company would pay Iraq in advance for a year's supply of oil.S&P Global Platts reported the following month that Iraq had "frozen" the deal, […]

