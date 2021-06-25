2021/06/25 | 16:46 - Source: Iraq Business News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- By John Lee.
Mark Bryson-Richardson MBE has been appointed as the new British Ambassador to Iraq, taking over from Stephen Hickey.
He will take up his appointment in July.
Mr Bryson-Richardson has previously served as Deputy Head of Mission in Baghdad in 2013-14.
More here.
(Source: UK FCDO)
Mark Bryson-Richardson MBE has been appointed as the new British Ambassador to Iraq, taking over from Stephen Hickey.
He will take up his appointment in July.
Mr Bryson-Richardson has previously served as Deputy Head of Mission in Baghdad in 2013-14.
More here.
(Source: UK FCDO)
read more UK names New Ambassador to Iraq first appeared on Iraq Business News.