UK names New Ambassador to Iraq

2021/06/25 | 16:46 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.Mark Bryson-Richardson MBE has been appointed as the new British Ambassador to Iraq, taking over from Stephen Hickey.He will take up his appointment in July.Mr Bryson-Richardson has previously served as Deputy Head of Mission in Baghdad in 2013-14.More here.(Source: UK FCDO)

