2021/06/25 | 17:16 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.Masdar, a subsidiary of the Abu Dhabi-based Mubadala Investment Company, has signed a strategic agreement to develop 2,000 MW of solar photovoltaic (PV) projects in Iraq.Heads of Agreement (HOA) were signed at a virtual ceremony by His Excellency Majid A.Hantosh, Minister of Electricity, the Republic of Iraq, Her Excellency Suha […]

read more Masdar to Develop Solar Projects in Iraq first appeared on Iraq Business News.