UN Envoy Hennis-Plasschaert heads UNAMI delegation to Mosul

UN Envoy to Iraq Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert arrived in Mosul on Monday on top of a delegation to make a tour in the city.The UNAMI delegation visited the government office in Nineveh upon arrival, local sources told The Baghdad Post.United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres last September announced the appointment of Hennis-Plasschaert of the Netherlands as his Special Representative for Iraq and head of the UN Assistance Mission for Iraq. Hennis-Plasschaert was Minister of Defense of the Netherlands the first woman to be appointed in that role. As minister, she oversaw the Central Staff, Support Command, the Defense Material Organization and the four Royal Netherlands Armed Forces: Army, Navy, Air Force and the Military and Border Police.In this role, she had oversight of Dutch involvement in military operations in Mali, Afghanistan and Iraq, building close collaboration with the European Union, the North Atlantic Treaty Organization and UN partners.Hennis-Plasschaert also served as a member of the House of Representatives of the Netherlands and a member of the European Parliament.
