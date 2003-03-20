It's about time we ended use of force authorizations for Iraq and 9/11

2021/06/26 | 03:16 - Source: Iraq News

Opinion: Military force may have been justified in Iraq and Afghanistan at one time, but neither protracted campaign has turned out well.



Let's end them.

Iraq, 9/11 military force resolutions have outlived their usefulness

Congress should not rely on 20-year-old use of force resolutions in Iraq and Afghanistan, columnist Robert Robb says.



It's time to rescind both.

Brian Snyder, Arizona Republic

In October 2002, Congress approved authorization for the use of military force against the “current Iraqi regime,” Saddam Hussein’s dictatorship.

The military campaign commenced March 20, 2003.



Saddam’s government fell April 9 of that year.



He was captured that December and executed three years later, in December 2006.

Nevertheless, the use of military force authorization remains in place, 18 years after the objective of removing the threat posed by Saddam’s regime had been achieved and more than 15 years after his departure from this earth.

Last week, the House voted to end the 2002 Iraq use of military force authorization.

President Joe Biden supported it, so only one Democrat in the House voted against it.

Biggs, Gosar, Schweikert sided with Dems on Iraq

However, it was generally opposed by House Republicans.



Only 49 GOP members supported the repeal, while 160 opposed it.

Interestingly, three of Arizona’s four GOP members supported repeal: Andy Biggs, Paul Gosar and David Schweikert.



Debbie Lesko was the only member of Arizona’s delegation to support maintaining a war footing for the U.S.



in Iraq.

The United States continues to have roughly 2,500 troops stationed in Iraq, which may need to use their weapons from time to time.



But that’s different from being on a war footing, which the authorization for the use of military force is intended to approve.

They also should rethink the 9/11 resolution

There is similar congressional unease with the authorization for the use of military force resolution adopted after the 9/11 attacks in 2001.



That resolution approved going after the perpetrators of the attacks, al-Qaida, and anyone abetting or harboring them, meaning the Taliban which then controlled most of Afghanistan.

The Taliban were dislodged from power, al-Qaida degraded and scattered.



The terrorist threat against the United States became more diffuse and dispersed.

There has been discussion in Congress about the need to modernize the 2001 use of force resolution.



When he was in the Senate, Jeff Flake tried to push the idea.

In reality, both the 2001 and 2002 use of force resolutions should be repealed.



And they don’t have to be replaced with anything.



The War Powers Resolution, which would remain in place, offers an appropriate structure for ongoing U.S.



security operations in the current environment.





What the law says about who, how we fight

The Constitution provides a crystal clear division of responsibility for going to war.



Congress decides when, where and against whom we fight.



The president decides how we fight.

Presidents claim an inherent right to engage in military combat on their own hook, but that finds no grounding in the Constitution.



The founders unquestionably meant for Congress, not the president, to decide whether to engage in a military conflict.

At that time, the U.S.



didn’t have a global military footprint or face the international security threats we face today.

The War Powers Resolution is widely disparaged, on all sides.



But it provides a reasonable structure for honoring the constitutional division of responsibility in the modern security environment.

Passed in 1973 over the veto of President Richard Nixon, the resolution effectively gives congressional approval to the president to engage in military action on his own initiative for up to 60 days.



Maintaining a military engagement for longer than that requires congressional approval.



And a joint resolution disapproving the action can end any engagement before the 60 days is up.

If it's a long term fight, Congress should approve it

If the president deems short-term and targeted military force necessary to secure a security interest of the United States, he is free to take it.



But if he wants to engage in a more protracted military campaign, he has to obtain the consent of Congress, as the framers intended.

This structure is suitable for ongoing operations in Iraq, Afghanistan and against terrorism.



If our remaining troops in Iraq and Afghanistan face some kind of threat, they can respond, including taking pre-emptive action.



If military force is necessary to thwart or disrupt a terrorist attack, it can be deployed.

But if the president wants to reengage in a protracted military campaign – in Iraq, Afghanistan, Syria, or anyplace else – that requires congressional approval.

However justified at the beginning, our protracted campaigns in Iraq and Afghanistan didn’t turn out very well.



The congressional authorization for both should be rescinded.



The War Powers Resolution should govern ongoing and future operations.

Reach Robb at robert.robb@arizonarepublic.com.