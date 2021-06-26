Short Story Collection Depicts Everyday People During Pandemic

2021/06/26 | 22:26 - Source: Iraq News

Covid '19 True Fictions: Stories Before; During and After--- When Mostly Good Things Happened

James Andrew Freeman

This is a book of human connections and will-power and love set against the backdrop of a pandemic.”

CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The COVID-19 pandemic was devastating, affecting countless lives, upending daily routines and disrupting economies worldwide.



With his short story collection, author James Freeman focuses on the individual and community levels to depict how this global crisis affected everyday people and how they persevered despite incredible adversity.



With "Covid ’19 True Fictions: Stories Before; During and After--- When Mostly Good Things Happened" readers will be treated to interconnected fictional narratives of ordinary people during extraordinary times, and how this brought out the love, compassion and empathy needed to endure.With his collection, Freeman depicts the individual-level ramifications of sweeping global events, with short stories following car detailers, carpet cleaners, hospice volunteers, soldiers, teachers, fishermen and more.



These narratives put human faces on realities otherwise conveyed in the news as statistics.



According to a McKinsey study, up to one third of US jobs may be vulnerable and 80% of these are held by low-income workers.



Freeman's realistic stories, mostly set in Bucks County and Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, and a couple set in northern California, show what average people have to go through.



But it is not all bleak and grim, as Freeman shows that even during dark times people's innate nature to be kind, to show empathy, can shine a light in these moments.



While the characters are fictional, Freeman's writing brings them to life in a realistic fashion, showing their everyday interactions and moments of compassion and caring.



These are what Freeman calls: “elemental truths about joy, life and death in the all-too-real time of a pandemic.”"This is a book of human connections and will-power and love set against the backdrop of a pandemic." Freeman explains, adding that these were also drawn from his own experiences during the pandemic.



“I wanted to share our common humanity in everyday scenarios during a pandemic.



”With "Covid ’19 True Fictions" Freeman aims to raise funds for the new Bucks County Community College Dr.



Keri Barber Memorial Student Scholarship.



He would also like to thank the BCCC Cultural Affairs Committee for the Cultural Incentive Grant assisting in the publication of this book.About the AuthorJames Freeman is a graduate of Shasta College, Reed College and Humboldt University.



For forty years he has taught creative writing and has authored 21 books.



He is a proud father and currently lives in Langhorne, Pennsylvania with his family.

Covid '19 True Fictions by James Andrew Freeman

