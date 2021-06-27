4 drones hit capital city of Iraq's Kurdistan region

2021/06/27 | 03:46 - Source: Iraq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- BAGHDAD, June 26 (Xinhua) -- A total of four booby-trapped drones hit on Saturday two areas in Erbil, capital of the semi-autonomous Kurdistan region, without causing casualties, Kurdish security said.

One of the pre-dawn attacks took place when three explosive-laden drones hit a house of a citizen at a village near the city of Erbil, some 375 km north of the Iraqi capital Baghdad, the regional Kurdish Counter-Terrorism said in a statement posted on its Facebook page.

Two of the drones detonated while the third did not, the statement said, adding that a fourth booby-trapped drone landed on a mountain near the city of Erbil, without causing casualties, the statement added.

The Kurdish region in northern Iraq has been relatively peaceful, but such attacks have frequently targeted Baghdad airport and Iraqi military bases housing U.S.



troops, as well as the U.S.



embassy in the Green Zone.