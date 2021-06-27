Iraq Not to Hand Over Convicted Foreign Daesh Terrorists Before Serving Sentences

2021/06/27 | 05:54 - Source: Iraq News (ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- BAGHDAD (Dispatches) – The Iraqi Ministry of Justice said Saturday that the foreign militants with the Daesh terrorist group who were convicted in Iraq will not be extradited to their countries until they serve their sentences in Iraqi prisons.Ahmed Luaibi, spokesman of the ministry, told the official Iraqi News Agency that the militants arrested in accordance with the Iraqi anti-terrorism law will not be extradited, but ambassadors of their countries will be allowed to visit them in respect of human rights principles.Luaibi said that there are no accurate statistics on foreign Daesh prisoners, stressing that there are a large number of them in the prisons of the Iraqi federal government and the prisons of the semi-autonomous region of Kurdistan.Thousands of foreign fighters joined Daesh after it emerged in parts of Iraq and Syria.However, after the defeat of the Daesh in both countries, hundreds of Daesh loyalists were killed or captured.The Iraqi judiciary has conducted trials for thousands of suspected Daesh terrorists including hundreds of foreigners.In another development in Iraq, four booby-trapped drones hit on Saturday two areas in Erbil, capital of the semi-autonomous Kurdistan region, without causing casualties, Kurdish security said.One of the pre-dawn attacks took place when three explosive-laden drones hit a house of a citizen at a village near the city of Erbil, some 375 km north of the Iraqi capital Baghdad, the regional Kurdish Counter-Terrorism said in a statement posted on its Facebook page.Two of the drones detonated while the third did not, the statement said, adding that a fourth booby-trapped drone landed on a mountain near the city of Erbil, without causing casualties, the statement added.

