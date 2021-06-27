Hip-Pop Rapper KAYPAIGE Releases Catchy Cross-Cultural Summer Anthem “CREW”

2021/06/27 | 19:32 - Source: Iraq News

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, June 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hip-Pop Rapper KAYPAIGE Delivers Catchy Summer Anthem “CREW”, out May 30th, 2021Popping with fun vocals, catchy melodic instrumentation, and an earworm hook, “CREW” emerges as the perfect anthem for anyone ready to finally get back to real life.



The lyrics celebrate time spent out with friends, shouting proudly “Tell ‘em that’s my crew!”The track is an international production, reflecting KAYPAIGE’s travels, being produced in Spain, recorded in South Korea, and finished in the United States.



In fact, the track also features SADBOY JB, a Korean rapper with ties to the popular “High School Rapper” TV series and Los Angeles rapper/entrepreneur Kyle Young.



The track’s production was finished by Angelo Q, an engineer who has worked alongside many celebrated artists including heavy-hitters Madonna, Omarion, and Missy Elliot.Known for her viral personality on social media and storytimes abroad, KAYPAIGE is excited to share this energetic track with listeners.



“I like to experiment with sounds, but this track really embodies the fun energy I like to share with my followers.



Plus, it’s special to me because it was recorded with my homies in Seoul – where I really started to blossom as an artist!”The young artist is also hoping to bust down doors with her multi-lingual track.



Despite members of the industry insisting that she remove all Korean sections from her song, she released it regardless.



As KAYPAIGE says, “These tracks are authentically me! They told me that Americans won’t ever listen to this kind of cross-cultural track, but I think we’re more than ready”.



With Despacito at #2 on YouTube’s most watched videos of all time and BTS McDonald’s meals selling worldwide, it’s hard to disagree.KAYPAIGE (born September 5, 1996) is an American rapper and singer born in Massachusetts.



In 2017, she gained notoriety as a YouTube personality with the creation of her viral YouTube channel and label "Young! Music" in which she reviewed popular global music releases with various guests.



2020 saw the release of her three singles Chase Me, Hate You, and Love It - featuring Korean artists as part of a Seoul, Korea based project.



Following this, gained a following from her release “Higher Than”, popular Tiktok series, and YouTube Storytimes.



With the goal of creating “music for living”, KAYPAIGE hopes to touch as many people as possible with her catchy tunes.



With over 50 million views worldwide, it seems that she is well on her way.Find her Single Crew here.The EPK Link is here.CONNECT WITH KAYPAIGE:YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/paigeyoungmusicInstagram: http://www.instagram.com/itskaypaigeTikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@itskaypaigeOfficial Website: http://www.itskaypaige.comOr MailYoung! MusicP.O.



