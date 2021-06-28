2021/06/28 | 04:02 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By Adnan Abu Zeed for Al Monitor.Any opinions expressed here are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.Iraqi government takes on housing crisis The Iraqi government is mulling over several housing projects to solve the mounting housing crisis.Click here to read the full story.

read more Iraqi Government takes on Housing Crisis first appeared on Iraq Business News.