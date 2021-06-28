PM Opens Samarra Power Station

2021/06/28 | 04:02 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi has officially opened the first phase of the new Samarra power station.The second phase is scheduled to be completed later this year.The station will supply the grid with up to 1260 MW of electricity, and will serve northern Baghdad and Salah al-Din governorate.A third […]

