Holy Raw Launches Most Game-Changing Product Yet: The SAPOR Ghanaian Exfoliating Body Bath Sponge

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- The company solely imports its bath sponges at fair trade directly from Ghana.

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, June 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Holy Raw is pleased to announce the official launch of its latest and most trending product to date – the SAPOR Ghanaian Exfoliating Body Bath Sponge.Holy Raw is an all-natural skincare beauty shop located in Toronto, Ontario.



When sourcing its products, the company looks for ingredients in their unmodified forms, bringing users and their skincare routine back to their roots.



Holy Raw’s products target a wide variety of skin conditions, such as acne, ingrown hairs, dry skin, and hyperpigmentation by incorporating active ingredients shown to effectively treat these conditions.Recently, Holy Raw released its latest and most highly anticipated product, the SAPOR Ghanaian Exfoliating Body Bath Sponge.



The African bath sponge, also known as the African bath net, provides an indulgent lather and superior exfoliation.



Perfect for all ages and genders, this bath tool leaves the user feeling refreshed and silky smooth.



Additionally, the sponge is machine-washable, durable, and retains its exfoliating ability for years to come.“The African bath net is growing in popularity around the internet,” says founder of Holy Raw, Cassandra Quaye.



“It is a super durable, machine washable bath sponge that also exfoliates both your back and body.



It lasts a very long time, meaning you don’t need to replace it often.



It dries very quickly which also means it prohibits the bacterial growth.”What truly sets Holy Raw’s Ghanaian Exfoliating Body Bath Sponge apart from the competition, however, is its eco-friendly reusable packaging, locally sourced ingredients from Ghana, and its donations to Ghanaian communities and organizations, including The Dreamers Academy.The African bath net is available in 20 stunning colours and is specifically designed to be the ultimate eco-friendly replacement for loofahs, body wipes, and other cheap products.For more information about Holy Raw, please visit www.holyraw.ca.About Holy RawHoly Raw is a Ghanaian/ Canadian skincare brand that provides skin care incorporating the best of Ghana and Canada.



The company imports its ingredients/products at fair trade from Ghana and Canada, while also donating a portion of its sales towards supplying meals, tuition, and transportation for children in need in Ghana.The company was founded by Cassandra Quaye, who has 5 years of experience in pharmaceutical extemporaneous dispensing and holds a degree in chemistry.

