VP Exclusive Announces a Program to Release Negative Emotions and Live a Better Life

Remove subconscious blocks to live a happy life

Veronica Parks is a Soul Healer, Wellness Coach and the founder of VP Exclusive.



She helps people release negative emotions from the past and live their life's purpose.

Braver, stronger, smarter, happier

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- VP Exclusive, a soul healing and life transformation company for people needing a quick emotional adjustment or a full life reboot, announced today, a new program to restore people’s confidence, self-esteem, self-worth, and success in life.The online program, called “Release Negative Emotions,” (RNE) is a 4-module program that addresses each major negative emotion and guides participants to release these negative emotions at their root cause.“We are stepping into a new age where the old way of dealing with our past doesn't work anymore,” says Veronica Parks, founder, soul healer and wellness coach.



“The soul healing system we have created for VP Exclusive clients is the new age of clearing emotional trauma on the subconscious level, and it works really fast.



I think clients are really going to enjoy the journey of the RNE program as much as they enjoy the results.



It’s quick and powerful.”Today’s world demands immediacy.



We not only want everything now, we can get it, thanks to the internet and Amazon, and we expect it.



Traditional methods of dealing with life’s ups and downs, and the interference of internal hurt that keeps us stuck in unhealthy relationships, jobs and other situations don’t work fast enough.



Why sit on someone’s couch for years or decades, when these negative emotions can be addressed and released in a matter of days or weeks?The Release Negative Emotions program works like emotional surgery to:Module 1: Release Guilt and ShameModule 2: Release AngerModule 3: Release Anxiety & FearModule 4: Release Sadness and GriefThe program is designed for people who are experiencing emotional pain, relationship issues, feeling unhappy, unloved, unappreciated, and want to change that for the better.



Isolation, like many experienced during the Covid-19 Quarantine, can bring a lot of emotions to the surface, whether that isolation be in a solo situation or stuck inside with others in emotional pain.



“We share energy when we share space.



If someone is in pain, often those in the same house feel the trepidation, fear, and sadness and anxiety of that pain as well.



This program can eliminate those feelings as well as provide tools to protect yourself from the negativity of others’ emotions for the future,” says Parks.The online program is available for $97, and can be accessed at https://bit.ly/vpsoulAbout VP ExclusiveVP Exclusive is an international life transformation organization restoring lives by transforming habits, thoughts, beliefs, and behaviors.



Founded by Veronica Parks, Soul Healer and Wellness Coach, VP Exclusive empowers people to bio hack their mind and body to live a healthier, happier life.



Using an integrated holistic approach including energy work, nutrition, nature, meditation, timeline therapy, and other natural modalities, VP Exclusive solutions can increase emotional wellbeing and dramatically improve relationships with self, love, family, finance, and career.



For more information, visit vpexclusive.com.

How to remove your subconscious blocks and achieve your goals

