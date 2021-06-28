2021/06/29 | 00:40 - Source: Iraq News

Gifts From The Spirit

Patricia Davis Blanks

Christian book explores life changing gifts found in the Bible

NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, June 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- An Elder in Abundant Life Kingdom Ministries, Patricia Davis Blanks shares her Biblical wisdom and invites readers to delve into the teachings of the book of 1 Corinthians in the Bible.



In this portion of the Scripture, the verses 1 Corinthians 12:8-10 mentions nine gifts of the spirit, which she expounds upon to enlighten readers on the teachings of Christ and how it may help them in their lives.In the English Standard Version of the Bible, the verses read as follows: " For to one is given through the Spirit the utterance of wisdom, and to another the utterance of knowledge according to the same Spirit, 9 to another faith by the same Spirit, to another gifts of healing by the one Spirit, 10 to another the working of miracles, to another prophecy, to another the ability to distinguish between spirits, to another various kinds of tongues, to another the interpretation of tongues."Blanks delves into the verses and shows her readers the breakdown of the gifts and how they work hand in hand with other gifts.



She answers questions such as: what is the role of the gifts in the church and in each individual according to the Scripture? She shows the purpose of these gifts in the church and how they function.



She states that the nine gifts are needed in the body of Christ.



So Christians have much to gain spiritually by learning who can operate the gifts and whether a person can have one or more gifts.With this, it is hoped that individuals, the greater Christian community and the church will learn the value of the gifts within and without the body of Christ.



According to Blanks, she hopes that "The Gifts From The Spirit" will inspire readers to draw closer to The Lord so the Gifts may flow through them.



She says: "I pray you are enlightened, encouraged, edified, to the point you allow The Lord to receive more Glory from your life."About the AuthorPatricia Davis Blanks has several degrees from Florida Theological Seminary Inc.



She has authored 17 books, with "Gifts From The Spirit" the second to be published.



She has travelled and ministered in many countries.



She has had two radio interviews, one with Kate Delaney and another with Susan Sherayko.



She ministers every Sunday on Facebook page of “Three Crosses Ministry”, and every third Sunday on Pastor Rene’ Turner’s conference line.

BookTrail AgencyBookTrail Agency+1 888-446-3094email us hereVisit us on social media:FacebookTwitterLinkedIn

You just read:

News Provided By

June 28, 2021, 16:47 GMT

Share This Article

EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency.



We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.



As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention.



Your help is welcome.



EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world.



Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Submit your press release