Iraq must move away from economic reliance on Iran: UK official

2019/01/28 | 19:25
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Iraq must wean itself off economic reliance on Iran and become more
energy self-sufficient, Britain’s foreign office minister for the Middle East
said.
Alistair Burt visited Iraq after a
flurry of high-profile diplomacy in Baghdad this month that followed U.S.
President Donald Trump’s surprise announcement he was pulling American troops
out of Syria, Reuters reported.
U.S. allies worry the
withdrawal, even if it proceeds more slowly than initially planned, will
embolden Iran, whose influence has grown in Iraq and Syria in recent years.
Washington hopes to counter
Iranian influence through renewed sanctions, and has pressured Iraq to halt
imports of Iranian gas.
“To expect Iran to have no
influence in Iraq is fanciful,” Burt said in an interview at the British
Embassy in Baghdad.
“What is important is that
Iraq finds the opportunity to follow its own future in terms of foreign
relations and that its economy is strong, and isn’t reliant on Iran.”
Burt said Iraq must convert
oil resources to become more self-sufficient. “The sooner all its oil wealth
can come on stream and can capture all the energy that is sometimes not used as
effectively as possible ... the better,” he said.
Iraq’s oil export capacity is
nearly 5 million barrels per day, although it is pumping below capacity in line
with an OPEC agreement to reduce production to stabilize prices. Washington
hopes it can reduce its gas flaring to satisfy domestic energy needs and rely
less on Iranian power imports.
Burt said there were ideas
for more power projects in Iraq, without elaborating.
U.S.-IRAN TENSIONS MOUNT
He doubted that a military escalation
between the United States and Iran in Iraq or Syria was imminent, but warned of
“confrontation which might occur should there be a miscalculation.”
Tension has ramped up between
Washington’s chief regional ally Israel, and Iran and its allies in Syria and
Iraq in recent weeks. Israel struck what it said were Iranian targets near
Damascus on Monday in an increasingly open assault on Iran’s presence there.
Burt said Britain remained
concerned about the threat from Islamic State in the region especially after
the U.S. decision to withdraw troops, and that London would continue to support
Baghdad’s efforts against remaining IS militants who have stepped up insurgent-style
attacks in Iraq.
