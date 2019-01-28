عربي | كوردى
Iraq must move away from economic reliance on Iran: UK official
2019/01/28 | 19:25
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Iraq must wean itself off economic reliance on Iran and become more

energy self-sufficient, Britain’s foreign office minister for the Middle East

said.

Alistair Burt visited Iraq after a

flurry of high-profile diplomacy in Baghdad this month that followed U.S.

President Donald Trump’s surprise announcement he was pulling American troops

out of Syria, Reuters reported.



U.S. allies worry the

withdrawal, even if it proceeds more slowly than initially planned, will

embolden Iran, whose influence has grown in Iraq and Syria in recent years.



Washington hopes to counter

Iranian influence through renewed sanctions, and has pressured Iraq to halt

imports of Iranian gas.



“To expect Iran to have no

influence in Iraq is fanciful,” Burt said in an interview at the British

Embassy in Baghdad.



“What is important is that

Iraq finds the opportunity to follow its own future in terms of foreign

relations and that its economy is strong, and isn’t reliant on Iran.”



Burt said Iraq must convert

oil resources to become more self-sufficient. “The sooner all its oil wealth

can come on stream and can capture all the energy that is sometimes not used as

effectively as possible ... the better,” he said.



Iraq’s oil export capacity is

nearly 5 million barrels per day, although it is pumping below capacity in line

with an OPEC agreement to reduce production to stabilize prices. Washington

hopes it can reduce its gas flaring to satisfy domestic energy needs and rely

less on Iranian power imports.



Burt said there were ideas

for more power projects in Iraq, without elaborating.



U.S.-IRAN TENSIONS MOUNT



He doubted that a military escalation

between the United States and Iran in Iraq or Syria was imminent, but warned of

“confrontation which might occur should there be a miscalculation.”



Tension has ramped up between

Washington’s chief regional ally Israel, and Iran and its allies in Syria and

Iraq in recent weeks. Israel struck what it said were Iranian targets near

Damascus on Monday in an increasingly open assault on Iran’s presence there.



Burt said Britain remained

concerned about the threat from Islamic State in the region especially after

the U.S. decision to withdraw troops, and that London would continue to support

Baghdad’s efforts against remaining IS militants who have stepped up insurgent-style

attacks in Iraq.





