NAIA APPLAUDS THE BIPARTISAN REINTRODUCTION OF THE HEALTHY DOG IMPORTATION ACT

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today the National Animal Interest Alliance (NAIA) applauded the bipartisan reintroduction of the Healthy Dog Importation Act.The legislation, introduced by Representatives Kurt Schrader (D-OR) and Dusty Johnson (R-SD), establishes commonsense health and vaccination requirements for all dogs imported into the United States.Currently, no single federal agency is charged with the primary oversight of canine imports.



The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), U.S.



Department of Agriculture (USDA), and U.S.



Customs and Border Protection (CBP) all have some authority depending on the import circumstances.



This fragmented system has put the U.S.



at risk of zoonotic disease introduction and transmission from countries where dangerous pathogens are endemic.“NAIA commends Representatives Schrader and Johnson for taking action to protect animal and public health,” said Patti Strand, founder and President of NAIA.“Last week, the CDC suspended the importation of dogs from more than 100 countries due to a rising number of incidents of rabid dogs entering the country, many with falsified rabies vaccination certificates.



Still, the scope is limited to 6% of the more than one million dogs imported annually and does not address the potential spread of other dangerous pathogens and pests including canine influenza, leptospirosis, melioidosis, canine brucellosis, leishmaniasis, onchocerciasis, and screwworm.The Healthy Dog Importation Act would ensure that all dogs brought in from overseas are healthy and free of disease and parasites before entering the United States.”

