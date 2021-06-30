2021/06/30 | 03:24 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- The International Finance Corporation (IFC), a member of the World Bank Group, is investing in Basrah Gas Company (BGC) to support one of the largest gas flaring reduction projects in the world, helping to improve energy access, prevent associated greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions and support a more resilient, sustainable energy sector in Iraq.BGC is […]

read more Iraq Borrows $360m to Reduce Gas Flaring first appeared on Iraq Business News.