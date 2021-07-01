Iraqi Electricity Minister Resigns over Power Cuts

2021/07/01 | 02:50 - Source: Iraq Business News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- By John Lee.
Iraq's Minister of Electricity, Majed Mahdi Hantoosh [Hantoush], has reportedly submitted his resignation, following protests over repeated power cuts.
Anadolu Agency says the resignation was accepted by Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi.
Muqtada Al-Sadr, leader of the Sadrist movement, had recently called for the Minister to be sacked.
(Source: Middle East Monitor)
