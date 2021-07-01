Kurdistan 2020 Oil Business

2021/07/01 | 02:50 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) has released its annual oil and gas audit report for 2020, which revealed several drops in production due to the COVID-19 pandemic.The region's total exported and consumed oil for the year stood at 165,942,861 barrels, about 5 million barrels less comparing to 2019.The average price of oil dropped […]

