CMA launch eTaameen online services

MUSCAT, MCT, OMAN, July 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- eTaameen is designed to integrate all insurance companies under one umbrella for customers to be able to search and find the best Vehicle insurance policy online.



The system enables the customers to select insurance services that fits their needs, budgets and quality.



Also, the solution other modules supporting the insurance companies to manage and control their profile, packages, and some of the eservices with capital Market Authority.



However, the main functionality of etaameen is to provide the max possible choices between registered insurance companies under etaameen for the Oman citzens and exparts by visiting one portal powered by electronica payment and integration services under government hosting services, hosted and managed by Capital Market Authority - CMA.eTaamee enhance the eCommerce and electronic available services in Oman for the insurance sector.



So joining online insurance system is vital for insurance companies successful continuation especially the need for social distancing during this Pandemic by moving online.



It has provided customers with access to a significant variety of insurance services from the convenience and safety of their homes, and has enabled firms to continue operation in spite of contact restrictions and other confinement measures.



System will provide fair competition, it is up to customer to choose best offer that suits his needs, and it is not just for pricing, but also for the additional coverage, information, instructions, and possible communication.



Also, for the after sale services, quality of services and many more factors.



The Insurance companies would extend their offering anywhere anytime without the need of physical offices, cost and effort such as the insurance services (for a new policy, renewing the policy, transferring the policy, and submit the claims through the online portal)It’s all about making it easy for the customer (end user, insurance companies, CMA, and different other parties), With the online solution the end user can get quotes, buy and renew the vehicle insurance online.



You do not need to wait in line – all is at your fingertips, at your convenience!The insurance companies will easily manage and monitor their related transactions and provide their best offers.



The CMA will have the complete permissions to control and monitor all.The system will manage the competition between insurance companies by proposing to customers different quotations as per the submitted insurer details.



In addition, it will manage the policyholder details, agent details, insurance company details, policy details and payment details.Common features:1.



Highly secured (Strict Authentication and Authorization)2.



Multilingual.3.



Mandatory field indication for every required field.4.



Data type validation.5.



Automatic synchronization with database.Salient features:1.



Convenient and fast insurance process.2.



Easy of access to system.3.



Simple quotation forms.4.



Online payment options.5.



Online policy renewal.6.



Saving resources.7.



Statistic reports generator.8.



Support tablets and smart phones.The solution will integrate with surrounding environment Like (Royal Oman Police ROP & ministry of transport communications and information technology MTCIT).



Moreover, the electronic solution utilizing and addressing the following features:1.



Improve the efficiency of the operation.2.



Proven fully integrated solution.3.



Comply with the best business practices.4.



Flexible system with the ability to generate monthly financial statements.5.



User-friendly system.6.



Bilingual system to support English and Arabic.For More clarifications and How you join eTaameen Contact Sales team now on eTaameen@almadinagroup.net or visit our site: https://www.etaameen.om/en/

eTaameen

