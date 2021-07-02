PM asks EU to Remove Iraq from Money Laundering List

2021/07/02 | 04:14 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.At a meeting in Brussels on Wednesday, Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi asked the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, to remove Iraq from its list of countries considered to have a high risk of money laundering.Earlier this year, the United Kingdom removed Iraq from its list of […]

