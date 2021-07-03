Textron awarded $7.6m Iraq Contract

2021/07/03 | 03:00 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.US-based Textron Aviation Defense has been awarded a $7,605,208 firm-fixed price contract with cost-plus-fixed-fee and cost-reimbursable contract line item numbers for support and sustainment of the Iraq Peace Dragon Program.This contract provides support of the field service representatives, program management, core/field engineering and repair-and-return.Work will be performed in Wichita, Kansas, […]

