2021/07/03 | 03:00 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.Local news sources in Iraq claim the major power cut in Iraq on Friday was caused by sabotage of the power transmission lines.Meanwhile, Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhim ordered the dismissal of the Director General of the General Company for Electricity Transmission in the Middle Euphrates region for "neglecting to perform his […]

read more "Sabotage" to Blame for Major Power Cut in Iraq first appeared on Iraq Business News.