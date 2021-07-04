IS militants kill 4 Iraqi fishermen

2021/07/04 | 10:36 - Source: Iraq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Four fishermen were killed and five others injured in an attack carried out by the Islamic State (IS) terror group group at a lake in Iraq’s western province of Anbar, an official said.

The attack took place on Saturday when IS militants opened fire on fishermen at the lake of Haditha Dam near the town of Haditha, some 200 km northwest of the capital Baghdad, the town’s mayor Mabrouk al-Jughaifi told Xinhua news agency.

During the past months, IS militants have intensified their attacks on the Iraqi security forces in the Sunni province the militants previously controlled, leaving dozens dead and wounded.

The security situation in Iraq has been improving since security forces fully defeated the IS militants across the country late in 2017.

However, IS remnants have since retreated to deserts and rugged areas, carrying out frequent guerilla attacks against security forces and civilians.

–IANS

ksk/