EBRD Investigates Expansion into Iraq

2021/07/05 | 03:58 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) has confirmed its intention to expand its operations into Iraq.It concluded its 30th Annual Meeting this week with decisions on the Bank's future work on the green transition and towards expanding its activities.The Bank's shareholders "gave us a green light on the […]

