Amentum Wins Logistics Contract in Iraq

2021/07/05 | 03:58 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.Amentum Services Inc., Germantown, Maryland, was awarded a $10,708,728 modification (0003C4) to contract W52P1J-12-G-0028 for transportation logistics support services.Work will be performed in Kuwait and Iraq, with an estimated completion date of July 2, 2022.Amentum was created by the sale of AECOM's Management Services business to affiliates of Lindsay Goldberg […]

