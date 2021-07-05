2021/07/05 | 18:12 - Source: Iraq News

Award Winning Pet Sitter Heather Branch give tips for pet owners regarding separation anxiety post pandemic

“I know I’m doing something great because of the love I get from the animals every day And our clients are so appreciative of our service!”

— Heather Branch

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, July 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NATIONAL AWARD WINNING PET SITTER HEATHER BRANCH HAS TIPS FOR PET OWNERS AS WE COME OUT OF THE PANDEMICSO YOUR PET DOES NOT SUFFER FROM ANXIETY SEPARATION AS YOU GET BACK TO YOUR NORMAL LIVESHeather Branch is a Professional Certified, Nationally known Petsitter running her company Best Friends Forever out of the north end of Los Angeles (the “Valley”).She jumped into the pet care industry coming out of a career in entertainment, news and radio.



You may have seen her in small parts in various tv shows and movies through the years, and eventually landed a gig reporting on Los Angeles Traffic for the biggest radio stations.



After a few years of very early morning shifts, she wanted something different; what brought her the most JOY was her own dog “Izzy” greeting her at the door – practically doing cartwheels whenever she came home! Heather wanted more of THAT in her life, and set out to learn all she could about animals, pets and animal behavior.She & her husband Scott had a wonderful professional petsitter for “Izzy” and their cats, so Heather discussed the industry with her and worked on getting her certifications through the Animal Behavior College.



Debra, their own professional petsitter mentored her and taught her everything she knew about pet care on a Professional Level, including becoming involved in the National Association of Professional Petsitters.



(NAPPS)Heather launched Best Friends Forever in January of 2011, and Debra’s company and BFF merged by the end of 2012.



By 2014, Best Friends Forever won the esteemed title of “Business of the Year” from NAPPS and in 2017 was appointed to the Board of DirectorsHeather feels her success is due to the fact that she laid the foundation for her work.



She took the time to learn and pursue her certifications.



She also attributes much of her success with her support system – her long time staff members and very supportive husband!Best Friends Forever primarily focuses on suburban and city clients who often travel for work.



Her business caters to the upscale community - -clients include doctors, lawyers and a mix of other industry professionals.



Most of the services requested are daily dog walks or daily cat or dog sitting visits, but they do have the occasional unusual city animals including chickens and horses.Heather exclaims “I know I’m doing something great because of the love I get from the animals every day And our clients are so appreciative of our service! Nothing beats that! And the pets don’t care if you’re wearing business attire or makeup.



They’re just happy to see you!”HEATHER BRANCH PET TIPS ON HOW TO KEEP YOUR PET FROM HAVING SEPARATION ANXIETYTIP #1Heather says to "Incrementally leaving the house in short time segments even if it’s just 5 minutes away and come back with a treat and extending the time and so on.



Definitely if you’ve been on lockdown and home 24/7 -start by leaving the house to do short errands and returning.



What you DON’T want to do is after a full year of being home 24/7 -to just up and leave the home for 8 or more hours at a stretch with no lead-in time.



Build your dog up to understanding that -although you leave -you always come home."TIP #2Heather says " Another great tip is to plan in advance and hire a regular (licensed and insured)!dog walker or pet sitter-even now when you’re home.



Meet the person or the owner of the company and if possible the team members who would be likely to come by - have them start working with/walking with/petsitting the dogs even if you’re home -on a regular basis.



This way the dog is used to the people and what’s happening so when you do go back to work in the office environment, you have your systems already in place! And a regular time frame their BFF (Petsitter) always magically shows up! It gives them something to look forward to and makes them feel more secure."more info about heather and her tips can be found at :www.yourpetsbff.com

