'Cold, hellish, terrifying' – tough guys go for it in UK comp

2019/01/28 | 20:00
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Submerged in mud, running over fire, crawling through
electrified wires – it's not most people's idea of fun.But 1,500 people from 27 countries, many of them in fancy dress,
did just that in the "Tough Guy" competition this weekend in central
England, according to Reuters.This year the event had around 300 obstacles designed to
test the limits of endurance, from the "Colditz Walls" and "Tyre
Torture" to "Vietcong Tunnels"."I'm so happy that it's over," said Francesca
Chiorando, 33, after completing the estimated eight-mile course on a bitterly
cold January day."It's cold, hellish, terrifying. To be honest I quite
want to cry now," said Chiorando.She knew what it was like, because she had done it once
before. So why come back?"For the challenge, to see whether I can do it,"
she said."This morning I wanted to find a way out of doing it."And then you get to the end and you think 'actually, I
have done this'. It makes you proud of yourself and what you have
achieved."The event has been running since 1986, and claims to be the
original and the toughest of the endurance races that are now held all over
Britain."Every year we make it tougher and tougher," said
the founder, the self-styled Mr. Mouse, 82.Safety marshals are on hand to help out, and contenders do
not have to complete every part."We advise them, don't do it if you don't fancy it.
Come back next year."He stopped the event in 2017 due to his own health problems,
but is pleased to see it back again.Previously there have been thousands of competitors, but the
numbers this time are limited to ensure everybody can finish before it gets
dark.Many will return again and again. "It's like a
pilgrimage."
