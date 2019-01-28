عربي | كوردى
'Cold, hellish, terrifying' – tough guys go for it in UK comp
2019/01/28 | 20:00
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Submerged in mud, running over fire, crawling through

electrified wires – it's not most people's idea of fun.But 1,500 people from 27 countries, many of them in fancy dress,

did just that in the "Tough Guy" competition this weekend in central

England, according to Reuters.This year the event had around 300 obstacles designed to

test the limits of endurance, from the "Colditz Walls" and "Tyre

Torture" to "Vietcong Tunnels"."I'm so happy that it's over," said Francesca

Chiorando, 33, after completing the estimated eight-mile course on a bitterly

cold January day."It's cold, hellish, terrifying. To be honest I quite

want to cry now," said Chiorando.She knew what it was like, because she had done it once

before. So why come back?"For the challenge, to see whether I can do it,"

she said."This morning I wanted to find a way out of doing it."And then you get to the end and you think 'actually, I

have done this'. It makes you proud of yourself and what you have

achieved."The event has been running since 1986, and claims to be the

original and the toughest of the endurance races that are now held all over

Britain."Every year we make it tougher and tougher," said

the founder, the self-styled Mr. Mouse, 82.Safety marshals are on hand to help out, and contenders do

not have to complete every part."We advise them, don't do it if you don't fancy it.

Come back next year."He stopped the event in 2017 due to his own health problems,

but is pleased to see it back again.Previously there have been thousands of competitors, but the

numbers this time are limited to ensure everybody can finish before it gets

dark.Many will return again and again. "It's like a

pilgrimage."



