Iraqi Units Form Joint Force to Protect Power Lines

an act of “sabotage” which targeted two nearby electricity pylons.Iraqi civilians have faced severe problems due to power outages caused by the attacks while they are already grappling with soaring temperatures in a year of drought and water shortages, in a country where summer temperatures reach over 50 degrees Celsius.The recent attacks on Iraq’s power distribution facilities coincide with the United States’ targeting of the headquarters of the 14th Brigade of the PMU, also known as Hashd al-Sha’abi, in what observers regard as Washington’s efforts to revive Daesh and, in turn, prolong its illegal occupation of Iraq under the pretext of fighting the terrorist group.In recent years, the U.S.
has conducted numerous strikes against PMU forces.
The significance of the Iraqi resistance group has been demonstrated by the fact that US President Joe Biden’s first illegal military strike abroad was against the PMU back in February, only a month into his presidency.Biden’s predecessor, Donald Trump, also committed his most dangerous military aggression in Iraq by assassinating Iran’s top anti-terror commander, Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani, along with the deputy commander of the PMU, Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, on January 3, 2020.Trump’s reckless attack at the time prompted the Iraqi parliament to demand the withdrawal of all U.S.-led foreign troops from the country.
Biden’s provocative raid last week drew strong condemnation from President Barham Salih and Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhemi, who said the attack was a flagrant violation of Iraq’s sovereignty.The Parliament’s Security and Defense Committee also slammed the U.S.
raid, which targeted three security posts within Iraqi borders, as an act of aggression, urging the government to implement the parliament’s bill, approved unanimously on January 5, 2020, to expel the U.S.-led foreign forces from the country.