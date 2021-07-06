North Gas Company targeted in SW Kirkuk

2021/07/06 | 16:30 - Source: Iraq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- A rocket landed late last night near the abandoned equipment of the Northern Gas Company, 20 km southwest of Kirkuk, the Iraqi security source said according to Shafaq News.

Stating that the attack did not cause any casualties or financial damage, he said that security forces arrived at the scene to investigate the attack.

The attack comes as the Iraqi electricity sector, including transmission towers, has been repeatedly targeted in recent weeks, and about 70 electricity towers have been attacked so far.

