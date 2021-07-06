Audience favorite UNCHAINED scores impressive opening weekend

2021/07/06 | 19:56 - Source: Iraq News

UNCHAINED ALT POSTER

UNCHAINED FILM LOGO

Unchained Amazon Poster

The first great movie of the summer is out on Amazon and scoring big audiences over the July 4th weekend.

HOLLYWOOD, CA, USA, July 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Feature film Unchained opened on July 4th weekend to fantastic VOD numbers.



Independent films historically have had a hard time opening in what is traditionally thought of as studio blockbuster territory.



Unchained has bucked the trend offering a viable alternative to the usual summer movie fare.Unchained blew through early estimates more than quadrupling anticipated streams making it one of the most successful movies of its type over Independence Day weekend.The movie’s director, Raphaello, was amazed by the performance of the film.“All the cast and crew wish to thank everyone across the globe for taking time out of your day to watch our little film.



We are so grateful that, with so much other entertainment out there, you chose Unchained.



Bless you, all”Unchained launched globally on Friday, July 2nd on Amazon VOD and InDemand.



With a reach of well over 100 million potential viewers in the US alone, Unchained has struck a chord with people looking for a break from the standard studio releases.Unchained stars Mair Mulroney (Dhar Mann), WWE superstar Franky Monet (as Taya Valkyrie), 3 time Hall of Fame wrestler Rock Riddle and Academy Nominated actor Er-ic Roberts (The Dark Knight, Best of the Best, The Expendables).The movie was wonderfully produced by Tatiana Rusakova, Ilia Constantine, and John Bryan.The stunning film score was created by composer Alexander Kotziamanis.



Alexander also released his Unchained EP - The Original Motion Picture Soundtrack over the weekend.



It is available exclusively from Apple Music:https://music.apple.com/gb/album/unchained-ep-original-motion-picture-soundtrack/1574825314You can watch Unchained on Amazon here: https://amzn.to/3humK99

S HiryuHiryuPR+1 607-278-2644email us here

UNCHAINED launch trailer

You just read:

News Provided By

July 06, 2021, 10:15 GMT

Share This Article

EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency.



We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.



As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention.



Your help is welcome.



EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world.



Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Submit your press release