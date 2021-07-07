China to Snap Up Iraqi Oil Assets?


2021/07/07 | 03:56 - Source: Iraq Business News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- By John Lee.

Both BP and Lukoil are reported to be considering quitting upstream oil operations in Iraq.

Reuters quotes Iraq's Oil Minister, Ihssan Abdul-Jabbar Ismail, as making the comments during a parliamentary session last week.

Last month, BP was said to be planning to spin off its Iraqi operations in Iraq into a separate […]

