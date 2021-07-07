Ex-Dentons Partner to represent KRG for Arent Fox

2021/07/07 | 03:56 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.Washington DC-based law firm Arent Fox LLP has entered an agreement with the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) to provide legal advice on various issues including legal and regulatory matters in the United States.It will also advise on strengthening the KRG's alliance with the United States, tracking and monitoring legislation in Congress, […]

